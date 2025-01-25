Winter Birds and Cranes in Nature and Art

× Expand oneearthimages, 2024 Sandhill Cranes

Join us at the Hunter Museum for a tour exploring artworks featuring winter animals and plants. Then reconvene at the Hiwassee Refuge to find Sandhill Cranes at their peak and learn more about their astonishing annual migration from a Reflection Riding staff member.

The museum portion will last approximately 45 minutes and the expected arrival at the Hiwassee Refuge is 4 PM. Participants may stay at the refuge for as long as they’d like and return home when they are ready. This program is offered in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Reflection Riding members are also free. Open to all ages.