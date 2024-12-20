Winter Break Drama Workshop
Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
Best Ever Christmas Pageant Ever
Students will explore theater games, storytelling, creating characters and learn to act with a script. The focus of the workshop will be performing scenes from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Be sure to bring a filled water bottle. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
Additional Information: Contact Holli at hollihut@epbfi.com
To reserve your spot send payment with Venmo @Holli - Hutson - 1
