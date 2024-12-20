Winter Break Drama Workshop

Students will explore theater games, storytelling, creating characters and learn to act with a script. The focus of the workshop will be performing scenes from The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Be sure to bring a filled water bottle. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Additional Information: Contact Holli at hollihut@epbfi.com

To reserve your spot send payment with Venmo @Holli - Hutson - 1

