× Expand River City Company Winter Break Nooga Today Ad Final - 1 Winter Break

Calling all students & families in Hamilton County - Kick off your holiday break with the "Winter Break Spectacular"!

The free event all starts at 2pm with pictures with the Chattanooga Elf, holiday music, over-sized games, balloon animals, face painting, holiday treats, soccer, along with arts & crafts throughout Miller Park! PLUS - a screening of "Elf" featuring Will Ferrell will be on the big screen starting at sunset (appx. 5:30pm). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Along with the annual Holiday Windows at EPB, Miller Park has been adorned with holiday décor by their team! EPB will also open their parking garage on 10th Street to offer FREE PARKING!

Food and drink vendors will be at the event with items for sale!

The event is sponsored by EPB, Benwood Foundation, Elliott Davis and presented by River City Company.