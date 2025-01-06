Winter Camp: Frozen Friends

× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Join us this Winter and Spring as we explore the world around us through animal encounters, Aquarium tours, activities, hands-on explorations, and so much more!

Before Care and After Care are not available for the Winter and Spring Camp season.

Date: January 6th to 7th

Ages: 5-9 years old

Price: $120 for non-Members; $108 for Aquarium Members

Join us for a 2-day adventure at Aqua Camp to meet some new frozen friends. During this short week of camp we will play games, make crafts, explore through science, and tour the Aquarium! Each day we will meet new Ambassador Animals to call friends and learn more about their adaptations.