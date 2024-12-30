Winter Camp: Guardians of the Glaciers

Before Care and After Care are not available for the Winter and Spring Camp season.

Date: December 30th to January 3rd

Ages: 5-9 years old

Price: $280 for non-Members; $252 for Aquarium Members

During this week of winter Aqua Camp, we will explore winter habitats and discover how the animals that call them home thrive. We’ll start off the week with an Aquarium tour to explore different winter habitats. Daily, we will learn about a new winter animal and their specific adaptations and strategies to thrive in their natural habitat by playing games, building crafts, and owl pellet dissections. We’ll wrap up the week with an animal track scavenger hunt across the Aquarium and Plaza!

