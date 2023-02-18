× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Pruning Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, open their 2023 series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m., with “Winter Pruning Basics” taught by Joe Nichols, former Hamilton County Extension Agent. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-winter-pruning/

Joe Nichols comments, “Timing is everything with pruning. Both time of year and bloom time of the plant are important considerations for deciding when and how to shape your plants. The class will cover pruning requirements for various trees and bushes common in Tennessee landscapes. A team of certified Master Gardeners will demonstrate pruning techniques, the do's and don'ts of pruning, as well as how to assess freeze and storm damage. We will also show the different tools you'll need for your pruning projects. The class will start with an indoor presentation and then continue outside for some practical experience.”