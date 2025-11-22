Winter Skating at Stable 41

Stable 41 214 First St, Fort Oglethorpe , Georgia

Winter Skating at Stable 41 is a unique twist on generational fun, where you can glide through magical moments and create lifelong memories.

Stable 41 is in the heart of Fort Oglethorpe’s historic district, just a block off Highway 27 at 214 1st Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

As a bonus, you can skate no matter the weather because it’s not ice – it’s better and under the cover of the Stable 41 Pavilion.

Come and skate Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 8p through January 3.

Closed on Thanksgiving Day Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
4232905502
