Winter Skating at Stable 41

Winter Skating at Stable 41 is a unique twist on generational fun, where you can glide through magical moments and create lifelong memories.

Stable 41 is in the heart of Fort Oglethorpe’s historic district, just a block off Highway 27 at 214 1st Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

As a bonus, you can skate no matter the weather because it’s not ice – it’s better and under the cover of the Stable 41 Pavilion.

Come and skate Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 8p through January 3.

Closed on Thanksgiving Day Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.