× Expand Lets Go Fort O 2024 Social Posts - 1 Winter Skating at Staqble 41

Winter Skating at Stable 41 is a fun twist on generational fun where you can glide through some magical moments as you create lifelong memories.

Stable 41 is in the heart of Fort Oglethorpe’s historic district, just a block off Highway 27 at 214 1st Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

As a bonus, you can skate no matter the weather because it’s not ice – it’s better and under the cover of Stable 41 Pavillion.

We will open for the 2024 Season on November 23, 2024, and continue Tuesday through Sundays from 3 to 8p through January 31, 2025;