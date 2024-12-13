Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance

to

Parkside Hall 2035 Polk Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Kick off the holiday season with a dinner dance at Parkside Hall.So put on your fancy attire and join us for a fun evening of dinner and dancing.

Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner at 7:00pm by The Feed Co. Dancing to follow the dinner.

Tickets now on sale for $65pp until 11/17 and then $70pp. Cutoff is Decemeber 1st. NO MORE TICKET SALES AFTER THIS DATE.

Order tickets at www.chattanoogausadance.com

Info

Parties & Clubs
4234436211
to
