Witch Walk: a Friday 13th Market

Almanac Supply Co. 22 Frazier Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Something wickedly wonderful this way comes. 🖤 Join us on Friday, June 13, for a spellbinding afternoon of magical shopping during Witch Walk, a Friday 13th Market hosted by Almanac Supply Co. and Verre Noir.

Stroll the mystical corridor between Almanac Supply Co. (home of crystals, tarot, and nature magic) and Verre Noir (home of plants, dark art, and herbal magic) on Frazier Ave to shop witchy wares from local vendors.

Whether you’re a practicing witch, curious mystic, or simply searching for a little luck on this magical day, come tap into the Friday 13th.

Explore, connect, and celebrate the magic of Friday 13th with us. Costumes, cloaks, and cauldrons welcome. 🖤

