Witch & Warlock Paddle

× Expand River City Company Gather your coven for a paddle down the Tennessee River.

Come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on October 21st with River City Company and Outshine Adventures! Gather your coven and call all of your witch, warlock, and wizard friends for a ghoulish good time paddling down the Tennessee River.

The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards as we take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards. Paddlers are invited to bring their own paddle crafts for free and rental paddleboards and kayaks will be available for those who don't have their own for $35 from local outfitters. Thanks to Outshine Adventures, L2 Outside, Chattanooga Guided Adventures, and Rock Creek Adventures.

All paddlers will launch from Rivermont Park with a 4 mile down river paddle to Coolidge Park. Shuttle transportation will be provided for both free and paid tickets.