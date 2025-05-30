From Within
to
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
×
Chloe Morrison
Executive Director Louie Martin-Howard performs at a Popup Project event.
You're invited to a special performance! We hope you will join us for an intimate evening of solo dance performances and original choreography by our local and loved teaching artists, who bring their passion and talent to our public schools, community centers, and adult dance studio everyday.
Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning