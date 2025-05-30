From Within

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

From Within is our annual showcase highlighting original works from The Pop-up Project’s teaching artists, featuring powerful performances that blend movement, storytelling, and artistry.

$40 - Early Bird pricing from April 14th through May 1st

$50 - General Admission

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - From Within - 2025-05-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - From Within - 2025-05-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - From Within - 2025-05-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - From Within - 2025-05-30 19:00:00 ical