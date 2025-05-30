From Within
to
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
The Pop-up Project
TPUP Flyers (8.5 x 11) - FROM WITHIN - ENG
From Within is our annual showcase highlighting original works from The Pop-up Project’s teaching artists, featuring powerful performances that blend movement, storytelling, and artistry.$40 - Early Bird pricing from April 14th through May 1st$50 - General Admission
From Within is our annual showcase highlighting original works from The Pop-up Project’s teaching artists, featuring powerful performances that blend movement, storytelling, and artistry.
$40 - Early Bird pricing from April 14th through May 1st
$50 - General Admission