× Expand Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area WBB Web Banner - Women Build Brunch 2025 Women Build Brunch 2025 Info

The annual Women Build Brunch unites women and allies from all walks of life to create lasting change for families in Chattanooga. This year’s Women Build marks a significant milestone as Habitat Chattanooga celebrates the construction of our 30th Women Build home! This event showcases the power of collective action and empowers participants to learn new skills, break barriers, and work together to provide affordable housing for families in need. It’s a celebration of community, collaboration, and the transformative impact of coming together to build strength, stability, and hope — one home at a time.

This year’s brunch will be on April 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM - 1 PM at The Chattanoogan Hotel. We hope to see you there!

*Brunch begins at 11:00 AM | Program Begins at 11:30 AM.*

Get your tickets today! www.habichatt.org/wbb2025