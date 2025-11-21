× Expand Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area 2026 Women Build Brunch Graphics - 1 Women Build Brunch 2026

The annual Women Build Fundraiser brings together women from across Chattanooga for an uplifting day of fun, inspiration, and impact — all to support a local family on their journey to safe, affordable homeownership. Powered by passionate volunteers and generous sponsors, Women Build has helped build or repair 30 homes in our community.

And while it’s called Women Build, everyone is invited to join the movement! Together, we empower women, break barriers, and build brighter futures for families in need.

Sponsorships are available now, and tickets go on sale March 10, 2026.

Learn more at www.habichatt.org/womenbuild