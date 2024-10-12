Wood Relief Demo: P.E. Foster
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
painting & wood relief demo - 1
Demo Flier
Join us for a wood relief demonstration with artist P.E. Foster on Saturday, October 12th from 1-3 PM! His painted woodworks often reflect social observations with a whimsical twist.
This event is free and open to the public.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings