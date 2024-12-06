× Expand Roger Harvey Highly Figured Ambrosia Maple

Wood Works”

(Reception Friday, December 6th--on display thru December 31st)

In-Town Gallery’s December show features Roger Harvey's woodworking artistry. Harvey creates with grain, color, and texture as he merges craft with fine art. Be it a bowl, platter, or lamp, his designs make a dramatic visual statement.

Wood Works opens December 1st. Reception: Friday, December 6th, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“I primarily work with local woods,” Harvey says, “often with pieces that might otherwise be hauled away to the chipper. My favorite types of wood are Bradford Pear, maple, cherry, hackberry, ash, pecan, and walnut.” But while the wood species is important, the striking coloration of many of Roger’s pieces comes from ‘spalting’. Spalting is caused by fungi that invade the fresh wood, creating beautiful abstract patterns and variations in color. Maple and hackberry are particularly prone to this process. Harvey will sometimes push this natural coloration even further with alcohol inks.

Roger Harvey is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. He directed the Arts and Crafts Center until he received his BFA degree. He was a potter and teacher on Cape Cod for eleven years before becoming a goldsmith. He owned a custom jewelry store in Boston for 8 years before taking a position in the jewelry manufacturing industry. He is now an artisan whose passion is focused on the inherent beauty of wood.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook, and Instagram!