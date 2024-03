× Expand Gen Kogure Anya Hinkle & Finn Magill

Asheville, NC-based roots artists Anya Hinkle (vocals, guitar) and Andrew Finn Magill

(fiddle) team up for an intimate exploration of acoustic music, rooted in the sounds of

Appalachia and seasoned by travels across the globe. Just back from tours in Japan, Denmark,

Sweden, France, Netherlands, and all across the US in the past year, this powerful duo

presents a surprisingly dynamic range of styles and influences.