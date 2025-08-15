Woodstock Celebration

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Paul Childers Band and Jess Goggans Band are coming together to perform a tribute to the music of Woodstock, featuring iconic artists like Janis Joplin, Canned Heat, Sly and The Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Joe Cocker, and more. Relive the spirit and sound of the generation of love. Be sure to break out those tie-dyes and love beads.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Tickets: $20 ADV / $25 DOS / $50 First 2 Rows

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
