Working with Oils

Oil paint is widely regarded as a challenging medium. Many artists are intimidated by the variety of materials involved, the mess, or the slow drying time. These qualities can feel like obstacles, leading some to avoid oil painting altogether. In this 3-day class for beginning to intermediate painters, we will strip the oil painting process down to its essentials. The goal will be to simplify and clarify by minimizing materials and isolating key concepts. Students will learn how to organize and set up a palette, mix colors cleanly and intentionally with a palette knife, and apply paint with control using brushes. Basic color theory and value structure will be covered as we build comfort and confidence with the medium.