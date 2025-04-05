× Expand @wildearthcrafts WORKSHOP: Plaited Handle Whisk Brooms

Whisk brooms are useful, attractive, and make great environmentally friendly tools for tending to a space. Some people like to keep one in their car, foyer, mudroom, or near their fireplace to clean up ashes. They are great for quickly cleaning tables and countertop surfaces or can be used to clean dust, dirt, and cobwebs from hard-to-reach spaces where a big broom can't easily get, such as behind kitchen appliances or toilets. They make excellent housewarming or wedding gifts and can also be used in a ritual or sacred space for energetic clearing purposes. If you've never had a whisk, you are missing out on the joy and beauty of using these handcrafted tools!

Participants will design and make a plaited handle hawk tail whisk broom made with traditional broomcorn stalks, broomcorn straw, recycled cotton cord, and natural dried floral materials.

This class is open to total beginners as well as professional crafters.

Age limit: 15+ or with special permission of instructor.

This class will exercise upper body muscles and will require use of both feet and hands while seated.

This is a ticketed event and must be purchased ahead of time at https://crabtreefarms.org/ourevent/plaited-whisk-brooms/

An additional fee for materials provided by your instructor for this workshop is estimated at $20.00. This fee is payable to the instructor at the time of the workshop. Payment by cash, check, or venmo is required for materials fees.

More information about your facilitator, Frea Forager, instructor can be found at WildEarthCrafts.com

If you've never had a whisk, you are missing out on the joy and beauty of using these handcrafted tools!