World Culture Day!

Celebrate Global Cultures: Ghana, Germany, and Pakistan at Creative Discovery Museum - May 31st!

Join us for a vibrant World Culture Day as we explore and honor the rich traditions, flavors, and arts of Ghana, Germany, and Pakistan! This exciting day is packed with immersive activities, live performances, and hands-on fun for the whole family.