World Lemur Day in IMAX!

World Lemur Day is October 31st, and to celebrate, we've got games, programs, and special screenings of Island of Lemurs: Madagascar 3D, narrated by Morgan Freeman!

Activities and programs for World Lemur Day include:

Screenings of Island of Lemurs: Madagascar - including a Lemur Keeper Q&A after the first film.

Island of Lemurs: Madagascar 3D - First Screening: 11:00 AM

Lemur Keeper Q/A - 11:45 AM

Island of Lemurs: Madagascar 3D encore screening: 2:30 PM

Lemur Games in the IMAX Lobby - 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Lemur Ring Toss

“Thumbs up” challenge to learn how lemurs use their hands

Ocean Journey - 11am-3pm

Ethogram Bingo card

Coloring sheets

Lemur biofacts

Other small activities

Stickers

And of course, Lemurs will be on exhibit all day for you to visit and say hi! So be sure to come join us and celebrate World Lemur Day at the Tennessee Aquarium!