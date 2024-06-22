Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. South Georgia Tormenta
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Come out to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd as the Chattanooga Red Wolves take on South Georgia Tormenta! It's World Record Night, and we're setting a world record for the most people howling at once 🐺 Enjoy drink specials from Dos Equis with $4 lagers all night and $6 Lobos Lemonade 🍻 Dale Lobos!
