Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. South Georgia Tormenta

Chattanooga Red Wolves World Record Night at CHI Memorial Stadium

Come out to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd as the Chattanooga Red Wolves take on South Georgia Tormenta! It's World Record Night, and we're setting a world record for the most people howling at once 🐺 Enjoy drink specials from Dos Equis with $4 lagers all night and $6 Lobos Lemonade 🍻 Dale Lobos!