× Expand Mark Anderson write and flow

Please join us February 11th for Write & Flow: Yoga at Your Desk. From 6:00 to 7:00, Yoga Instructor Kate Landers will lead participants through two beginner-friendly sequences performed at their chairs and desks. During the intermission, participants will be given yoga-inspired writing prompts.

Kate Landers has been practicing yoga for over a decade and has been writing all her life. She has been a member of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild since 2016.

Write & Flow: Yoga at Your Desk

What: Beginner-friendly desk-and-chair yoga, coupled with writing prompts.

When: Tuesday, February 11th, from 6:00 - 7:15 PM.

Where: 5th Floor of the Edney Innovation Center, 1100 Market Street.

Who: Everyone is welcome. No yoga or writing experience needed. This is a free event open to the community.

Write & Flow: Yoga at Your Desk was designed specifically with writers in mind. Just a few minutes of yoga can help ease pain and prevent injury in the neck, shoulders, and back - areas that tend to affect people who sit at a desk for hours every day. Yoga Instructor Kate Landers will lead participants through a beginner-friendly sequence performed while sitting in a chair or standing with support. There will not be any floorwork, so no mat is needed. Participants should wear comfortable, stretchy clothing.

The yoga sequences will be split into two 20-minute practices, and in between there will be a prompt-based writing session. Bring paper and pen.