Write Like a Scribe: Broad Edge Calligraphy

Learn how to write beautifully with broad edge calligraphy at our event - it's like writing like a scribe!

Step into the 6th century to catch a glimpse of how scribes produced the stunning writing styles and manuscripts of the middle ages (ecclesiastical vestments not required!).

In this workshop, you’ll learn about the art of calligraphy from the early medieval period. We’ll introduce the tools and techniques required to produce uncial script, a style of broad-edged calligraphy that is simple, elegant, and fun to create. No calligraphy experience required – this is a great introduction for anyone wanting to learn how to use a dip pen and get into the world of writing. By the end of class, you’ll have a great foundation for continuing your calligraphic practice at home.

Supplies (included in class): a universal dip pen, broad-edge nibs, calligraphy ink, plenty of practice paper

About the teacher:

Tory Irmeger (she/her) is an East Tennessee native who has called the Chattanooga area home for seven years. She is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in CityScope Magazine, HealthScope Magazine, YNST Magazine, and more. When she’s not working her day job, you’ll find her trying her hand at crafts like costuming and historic dress, textile creation, medieval calligraphy, and manuscript illumination. Her goal in all creative pursuits is not to achieve perfection, but to widely explore new perspectives with a little bit of curiosity, empathy, and good humor. As an educator, she hopes to bolster the curiosity and confidence of each individual she works with.