× Expand John Dooley Write to Rock Showcase at Songbirds on 5/8

We are so proud to announce the completion of our third semester of Songbirds’ Write to Rock program. We’ve renewed our partnership with East Side Elementary and added both East Lake & Clifton Hills Elementary to our roster this spring! Write to Rock is a five-week afterschool workshop where students work with seasoned songwriting professionals to create their very own musical masterpieces. The program will wrap on Thursday, May 8th with a live celebratory showcase at Songbirds where a full band performs the students’ songs!

No cover charge. Come see what these kids have come up with! P.S. Teachers, bring your teacher ID for a free drink—you deserve it!

Doors at 5:00 PM

Show at 5:30 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

FREE ADMISSION (Donations Encouraged)