Write to Rock Showcase

We are so proud to announce the completion of our second semester of Songbirds’ Write to Rock program. We’ve renewed our partnership with East Side Elementary and added Hardy Elementary to our roster this fall! Write to Rock is a five-week afterschool workshop where students work with seasoned songwriting professionals to create their very own musical masterpieces. The program will wrap on Thursday, December 5th with a live celebratory showcase at Songbirds where a full band performs the students’ songs!

Doors at 5:00 PM

Show at 5:30 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

No cover charge. Come see what these kids have come up with!