Writing the Dance Experience

A DanceChatt Writing Salon

at Barking Legs Theater

What’s better than writing or dancing?

Writing about dancing, that’s what!

DanceChatt is proud to present Writing the Dance Experience curated by Ann Law.

Part salon, part classroom, this dance film event invites participants to view short dance films, write in response, and share their words — all in a format designed to provoke conversation and reflection. It’s an opportunity for writers and dancers to come together to talk about how we write about the art of dance.

If you’ve ever gone to a figure-drawing class and sketched 30-second and few-minute warmup exercises followed by longer poses, you’ll be familiar with our format. We’ll start with very short dance films or excerpts, take a few minutes to dash off short written responses, and gradually move to longer dance films and more developed reflections. Ann’s program will include films from the earliest history of dance filmmaking, as well as examples from the recent past. Guests will also have the option to engage in movement together.

This event will take a lighthearted approach with plenty of time for conversation. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Sunday, Aug. 6

4­–5:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Suggested donation: $10

RSVP: Jenn McCormick (jennelisewebster@gmail.com) or Ann Law (annlawdancing@gmail.com)

Sponsored by DanceChatt

Curated by Ann Law, Barking Legs Theater