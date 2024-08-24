Writing Workshop and Info Sessions with the James Baldwin Festival of Words
to
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
info sessions
Whether you're looking to improve your craft, get published, or make money from your words, there's something for everyone in our vibrant community of writers to learn.
Attend sessions led by various professionals in the 1st floor auditorium throughout the day, covering topics including:
Secure your seats! For a writing workshop led by our featured artist, Arsenio “Deep Thought the Lyricist” Sorrell and info sessions presented by Cynthia Robinson-Young, Swayyvo Morton and Erika Dionne Roberts. These sessions are free. Donations are appreciated. Open to the Community.
WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:
10:00am - Interactive Writing Workshop led by Deep Thought the Lyricist
12:30pm - “Avoiding Potholes and Sinkholes on the Road to Getting Published: One Poet's Journey” - presented by Cynthia Robinson-Young
2:00pm - “Making Social Media Moves” - presented by Swayyvo Morton
3:30pm - “Monetizing Your Words” - presented by Erika Roberts
WHEN: Saturday, August 24 from 10:00am-4:30pm
WHERE: Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Auditorium
As part of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas James Baldwin Festival of Words literary festival honoring Black literary EXCELLENCE!