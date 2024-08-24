Writing Workshop and Info Sessions with the James Baldwin Festival of Words

× Expand Vityl Media info sessions

Whether you're looking to improve your craft, get published, or make money from your words, there's something for everyone in our vibrant community of writers to learn.

Attend sessions led by various professionals in the 1st floor auditorium throughout the day, covering topics including:

Secure your seats! For a writing workshop led by our featured artist, Arsenio “Deep Thought the Lyricist” Sorrell and info sessions presented by Cynthia Robinson-Young, Swayyvo Morton and Erika Dionne Roberts. These sessions are free. Donations are appreciated. Open to the Community.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

10:00am - Interactive Writing Workshop led by Deep Thought the Lyricist

12:30pm - “Avoiding Potholes and Sinkholes on the Road to Getting Published: One Poet's Journey” - presented by Cynthia Robinson-Young

2:00pm - “Making Social Media Moves” - presented by Swayyvo Morton

3:30pm - “Monetizing Your Words” - presented by Erika Roberts

WHEN: Saturday, August 24 from 10:00am-4:30pm

WHERE: Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Auditorium

As part of the Chattanooga Festivals of Black Arts & Ideas James Baldwin Festival of Words literary festival honoring Black literary EXCELLENCE!