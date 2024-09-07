Writing Workshop: Map Your Memoir!

× Expand SoLit book mapping workshop IG (700 x 500 px) - 1 Map Your Memoir! Structure your story from start to finish.

You have a story burning inside – something you’ve experienced and overcome, or perhaps a family story that needs to be told and preserved for future generations.

Writing a memoir can be an incredible gift, both to your family and to the world. But it’s hard to see the forest for the trees; for you, this is your entire life! How do you know what parts will be most interesting to others and which parts are irrelevant?

You’re in good company! Most memoirists struggle to know how much of their story to tell—where and when to start, where and when to end, and how much to share of all of the details in between. Writers often err on the side of giving too much background. Often aspiring memoirists tell us that their writing feels “messy” and “disorganized”—they can’t see the forest for the trees.

In this 90-minute workshop led by Ariel Curry and Liz Morrow, we’ll talk about how to craft your story of transformation and “map” an engaging, powerful memoir for others to enjoy. We’ll demonstrate how talented memoirists use both zooming out and zooming in to build engagement and draw the reader’s attention to the most important parts of the story. By getting clear on your transformation and figuring out your structure, you’ll be able to put helpful boundaries around your manuscript so you can tell a clear, thoughtful, and compelling story that will delight and engage readers.

Ticket options: $10/workshop ticket or $35/workshop + book

Learn more at solitchatt.org/map-your-memoir-workshop