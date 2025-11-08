Wylde Christmas Market

× Expand Art 120 Meet the many spirits of the Wild Hunt as you explore the market.

On Saturday, November 8th, from 6PM to 10PM, the peculiar charm of Patten Square (818 North Georgia Avenue, just north of MLK Blvd) transforms into a hauntingly festive wonderland inspired by old-world European winter festivals.

Wander through stalls of curious crafts, strange delights, and seasonal mischief, where local makers and artists bring their most unusual wares to life. Enjoy live music, European street eats, and peculiar pastimes as the night unfolds.

The evening culminates in the spellbinding Wild Hunt procession—a breathtaking parade of creatures and characters drawn from the frostbitten depths of winter folklore.

Dress warm, bring your sense of wonder, and don’t come alone… You never know what (or who) you’ll find at the Dark Market.

Attendees - This event is free for all ages and open to the public. Please RSVP Here so our International food vendors can prepare a feast for your arrival and artisans have plenty on hand to entice you.

Artists & Vendors - We welcome artists, makers, and food vendors—especially those offering Polish, German, or European fare—to help transform the square into a festive, otherworldly bazaar filled with curious crafts, seasonal mischief, and strange delights. Space is limited and registration closes soon. Visit www.art120.org to register online.

The Wild Hunt - We’re calling on bold souls, wild hearts, and theatrical minds to become part of this living legend. Think: antlers, cloaks, fog, firelight, and frost. Register to join the Wild Hunt Krewe and be part of the workshops and gatherings leading up to the big debut at the Dark Christmas Market. Visit www.art120.org to join the fun. The deadline is September 15th so we may include you in our workshops and Wild Hunt gatherings prior to the big day.