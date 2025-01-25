YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland

× Expand YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga An enchanted evening for you and your little princess!

Join us January 25, 2025, from 5:30 - 9 pm for a magical evening at our YMCA Camp Ocoee Father-Daughter Dance at the Commons! 🎶

For the first time in years, we’re celebrating this special event in January—so get ready to dance the night away with your little one in a Winter Wonderland. ❄️✨

Enjoy a night filled with laughter, delicious dinner and desserts, and unforgettable memories as you share in the magic of the season. 💃🕺

Each ticket includes access to the full event:

A festive dinner and dessert

A night of dancing to your favorite tunes

A digital photo to remember this cherished moment in time

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening! Tickets are $60 per person—secure your spot and make this winter one to remember! ❄️💙

Open to Members & Non-Members!