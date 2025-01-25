YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

Join us January 25, 2025, from 5:30 - 9 pm for a magical evening at our YMCA Camp Ocoee Father-Daughter Dance at the Commons! 🎶

For the first time in years, we’re celebrating this special event in January—so get ready to dance the night away with your little one in a Winter Wonderland. ❄️✨

Enjoy a night filled with laughter, delicious dinner and desserts, and unforgettable memories as you share in the magic of the season. 💃🕺

Each ticket includes access to the full event:

A festive dinner and dessert

A night of dancing to your favorite tunes

A digital photo to remember this cherished moment in time

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening! Tickets are $60 per person—secure your spot and make this winter one to remember! ❄️💙

Open to Members & Non-Members!

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
4233385588
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland - 2025-01-25 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland - 2025-01-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland - 2025-01-25 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland - 2025-01-25 17:30:00 ical