YMCA Father-Daughter Dance: a Winter Wonderland
to
Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga
An enchanted evening for you and your little princess!
Join us January 25, 2025, from 5:30 - 9 pm for a magical evening at our YMCA Camp Ocoee Father-Daughter Dance at the Commons! 🎶
For the first time in years, we’re celebrating this special event in January—so get ready to dance the night away with your little one in a Winter Wonderland. ❄️✨
Enjoy a night filled with laughter, delicious dinner and desserts, and unforgettable memories as you share in the magic of the season. 💃🕺
Each ticket includes access to the full event:
A festive dinner and dessert
A night of dancing to your favorite tunes
A digital photo to remember this cherished moment in time
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening! Tickets are $60 per person—secure your spot and make this winter one to remember! ❄️💙
Open to Members & Non-Members!