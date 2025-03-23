× Expand Christiana Pranayama 2025 YOGA in the PARK - 2 📲 More Info & Schedule: yoganooga.christianapranayama.com/rsvpyoganooga📩 Contact: admin [at] christianapranayama [dot] com📷 Follow on Instagram: @christianapranayama

Join us for Yoga in the Park, a weekly breath-centered Vinyasa flow designed to reconnect you with nature, movement, and community. 🌿✨

This all-levels class blends breathwork, alignment, and mindfulness in a way that’s accessible whether you’re a seasoned yogi or brand new to the practice. Each month, we focus on a different theme—gradually building strength, flow, and presence.

🌬️ March Theme: The Breath & Flow Connection (linking movement with breath, building a solid vinyasa foundation)

🌎 Giving Back: A portion of all donations supports the Native Food Alliance, helping Indigenous communities reclaim food sovereignty.

What to Bring:

- A yoga mat (or towel)

- Water

- A light layer for cooler mornings

- An open heart & breath ✨

We can't wait to flow with you!