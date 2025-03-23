Yoga in the Park!
to
Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Christiana Pranayama
2025 YOGA in the PARK - 2
📲 More Info & Schedule: yoganooga.christianapranayama.com/rsvpyoganooga📩 Contact: admin [at] christianapranayama [dot] com📷 Follow on Instagram: @christianapranayama
Join us for Yoga in the Park, a weekly breath-centered Vinyasa flow designed to reconnect you with nature, movement, and community. 🌿✨
This all-levels class blends breathwork, alignment, and mindfulness in a way that’s accessible whether you’re a seasoned yogi or brand new to the practice. Each month, we focus on a different theme—gradually building strength, flow, and presence.
🌬️ March Theme: The Breath & Flow Connection (linking movement with breath, building a solid vinyasa foundation)
🌎 Giving Back: A portion of all donations supports the Native Food Alliance, helping Indigenous communities reclaim food sovereignty.
What to Bring:
- A yoga mat (or towel)
- Water
- A light layer for cooler mornings
- An open heart & breath ✨
We can't wait to flow with you!