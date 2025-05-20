It's Not You! It's Your Hormones.

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Hormones are like a conductor of an orchestra; without them, the symphony of your body’s functions can fall out of harmony and create havoc. Each hormone plays its part, from maintaining steady energy levels to regulating mood, metabolism, and even stress response. When they work together in balance, your body performs as a masterpiece of health and well-being.

In this class, you will understand why you are not feeling like yourself. We will explore why each different hormone is so important for maintaining your overall health for both men and women. We will also address the complexity of hormone balance and the signs and symptoms of hormone deficiency versus imbalance. The goal is to help you gain clarity and knowledge about hormonal systems and leave with actionable advice to support hormonal health and regulation so that you can speak confidently to your provider about treatment. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions specifically about myths surrounding hormone replacement therapy and risks related to strokes and cancer.

About the instructor:

Karla Hammonds earned her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from Vanderbilt University and is a Board Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner. She became certified in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy from Worldlink Medical in 2014 and continues to pursue continuing education yearly. She obtained certification to perform the O-Shot, P-Shot, Vampire Facelift, and Vampire Breast Lift from Cellular Medicine Association. Karla's passion is helping men and women live their best lives through bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, metabolic health, and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures.