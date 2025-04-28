Young Southern Student Writers Award Ceremony

Roland Hayes Auditorium - UTC Campus Fine Arts Center 700 Vine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join SoLit and UTC to celebrate the more than 300 winners of this year's Young Southern Student Writers contest from across Hamilton County! Each winner will receive a medal of distinction at the award ceremony held at UTC's Fine Arts Center. Learn more details at solitchatt.org.

Roland Hayes Auditorium - UTC Campus Fine Arts Center 700 Vine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
