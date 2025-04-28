× Expand SoLit 25 yssw calendar event graphic - 1 Cheer on the area's student writers at this year's Young Southern Student Writers award ceremony!

Join SoLit and UTC to celebrate the more than 300 winners of this year's Young Southern Student Writers contest from across Hamilton County! Each winner will receive a medal of distinction at the award ceremony held at UTC's Fine Arts Center. Learn more details at solitchatt.org.