× Expand Karen L. Beisel YPS Awards Program

Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present the Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program. The Showcase is a culmination of the Youth Photography contest for local high school students. A slide show of the entries will be presented, and the winners will be recognized and receive awards. There will be cash prizes for the Best of Shows and ribbons for Honorable Mentions, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA). The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM. The Youth Photography Showcase is an exhibition recognized by the Photographic Society of America, and local winners will go on to compete in the PSA contest.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM at the St. John United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information e-mail the YPS Chairperson at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.