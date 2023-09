× Expand Zachariah Malachi and the Nashville Counts Zachariah Malachi and the Nashville Counts

Join us at Cherry Street Tavern as we welcome Zachariah Malachi & the Nashville Counts. Featured on Showtime’s ‘George and Tammy,’ this Nashville group will bring the heart and soul of classic honky tonk.

Fri, Sept 6. Doors at 8pm. Show at 9pm. $15. 21+