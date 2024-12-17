Zakk Sabbath: King of the Monstours

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Zakk Sabbath

Hard Rock

Guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE), bassist Blasko (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE).

Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Pop

The Iron Maidens

Heavy Metal

Doors: 5:30pm

PLEASE RIDESHARE - Parking is limited around the venue. We strongly recommend using rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft for transportation to and from the venue. There is a designated rideshare pick up / drop off location near the entrance for your convenience.

Concerts & Live Music
423-498-4700
