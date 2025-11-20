Zech Dallas on the Patio
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Who says you have to wait for the weekend for all the fun? We’ve got live, local musicians playing each Thursday on the patio! Zech Dallas will be here this week playing your favorites from all genres- pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner, drinks and enjoy the tunes!
Concerts & Live Music