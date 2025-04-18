× Expand Designed by Black Rainbow Movement The Zodiac Ball

The Black Rainbow Movement proudly presents The Zodiac Ball, the ninth installment in our series dedicated to bringing the vibrant cultural exchange of ballroom to the Tennessee Valley. Originating from the LGBTQ+ community in Harlem during the 1960s, Vogue ballroom celebrates self-expression, creativity, and inclusivity. Its influence has shaped dance, fashion, and identity worldwide.

Each ball features a carefully curated theme to inspire our contestants. For this event, we're excited to introduce the cosmic and enchanting world of the Zodiac. Embrace the celestial energy and personify your favorite astrological sign in each category.

Categories and Prizes for The Zodiac Ball:

FACE .................................................... $100.00

Showcase the features of your face, from structure to teeth to makeup. Serve it all to the judges with confidence and flair.

RUNWAY ............................................. $150.00

Channel your inner fashion model and embrace your New York Fashion Week fantasy. We want to see stunning attire and a captivating runway walk.

BODY .................................................. $250.00

Promote body positivity and self-love in this category. We are judging your confidence and how comfortable you feel in your own skin.

CELESTIAL BIZARRE ....................... $200.00

Unleash your creativity and unique aesthetics in this category, where the bizarre takes center stage. Bring the concept of time to life with your innovative style.

VOGUE .............................................. $250.00

Celebrate the art of Vogue by highlighting the five elements: catwalk, duckwalk, hand performance, floorwork, spins, and dips.

DOORS OPEN FOR COCKTAIL HOUR AT 7PM

CATEGORIES BEGIN AT 8PM

Barking Legs Theatre - 1307 Dodds Avenue, Chatt. TN 37404

To participate, simply show up and sign up for a chance to shine in these incredible categories and embrace the spirit of Vogue ballroom.