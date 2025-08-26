× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Zoomie Fest 8.26.25 Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park, Tuesday, August 26th Flyer

Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park

Going off leash! Zoom into Fun with Furry Friends!

• Tuesday, August 26th

• 5 pm – 7:30 pm

• Dog Paddle Park at Chester Frost Park

• Free Dog Playdate

• Free Dog Competitions with Prizes

o Silliest Dog

o Fluffiest Dog

o Big & Beautiful

o Small & Sassy

o Waggiest Tail

o Best Dressed

o Dog & Owner Look-A-Like Contest

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Dog Paddle Park 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event! ! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1J3sFwHgk7/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #CFP #SummerInThePark #Zoomies #ZoomieFest #DogDaysOfSummer #PawtyAtThePark