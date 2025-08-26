Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park

Chester Frost Park (Park Main Address) 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park

Going off leash! Zoom into Fun with Furry Friends!

• Tuesday, August 26th

• 5 pm – 7:30 pm

• Dog Paddle Park at Chester Frost Park

• Free Dog Playdate

• Free Dog Competitions with Prizes

o Silliest Dog

o Fluffiest Dog

o Big & Beautiful

o Small & Sassy

o Waggiest Tail

o Best Dressed

o Dog & Owner Look-A-Like Contest

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event! ! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1J3sFwHgk7/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Chester Frost Park (Park Main Address) 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
