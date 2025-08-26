Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park
to
Chester Frost Park (Park Main Address) 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Zoomie Fest 8.26.25
Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park, Tuesday, August 26th Flyer
Zoomie Fest at Chester Frost Park
Going off leash! Zoom into Fun with Furry Friends!
• Tuesday, August 26th
• 5 pm – 7:30 pm
• Dog Paddle Park at Chester Frost Park
• Free Dog Playdate
• Free Dog Competitions with Prizes
o Silliest Dog
o Fluffiest Dog
o Big & Beautiful
o Small & Sassy
o Waggiest Tail
o Best Dressed
o Dog & Owner Look-A-Like Contest
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Chester Frost Park Dog Paddle Park 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343
Rain or Shine Event! ! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1J3sFwHgk7/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #CFP #SummerInThePark #Zoomies #ZoomieFest #DogDaysOfSummer #PawtyAtThePark