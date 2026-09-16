A Helpful Guide To Celebrating Friday's National Cheeseburger Day Around Town

This Friday is National Cheeseburger Day, celebrating one of the most popular sandwiches in America. And the best way to celebrate is to go to your favorite burger joint and eat a cheeseburger.

The hamburger was created in America in the 1900’s but the cheeseburger was created much later and by accident: in 1926 a 16-year-old fry cook dropped a slice of cheese on a hamburger while working at his father’s sandwich shop.

I’ve enjoyed many great cheeseburgers, mostly in small mom-and-pop eateries, so here are a few recommendations you might enjoy.

Every Friday at Ronnie’s Bar & Grill, Chattanooga’s oldest dive bar which was established in 1959 is a great Friday for burgers. On Fridays it’s first come, first served until they sell out. Get a half-pound burger plus a side for only $10. Wash that down with an ice-cold beer. My experience there was phenomenal. Bring cash! No cards accepted.

Again, some of the best burgers come from little hole-in-the-wall places. Hoppy’s North River Corner Market has won Chattanooga’s Burger Week two years in a row in the category of best classic burger. I recently tried their classic cheeseburger, and it was fantastic. Owner Mark Hopkins is a life-long restauranter and he knows how to keep it simple while packing on flavor.

Another hole-in-the-wall place slinging great cheeseburgers is J&D Quick Stop & Deli. This tiny deli has been serving East Lake residents for more than 40 years. Their cheeseburger is cooked to order and was juicy and delicious.

Scottie B’s Burgers and Beer has smashburgers and regular cheeseburgers I’ve enjoyed repeatedly. The diner is located off E Main Street where a former Armando’s restaurant once stood. Paying homage to Armando’s, they kept one of their signature burgers on the menu. The Armando burger patty is soaked in au jus before grilling. It’s topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions. Of course, you can add cheese.

A classic burger place in the NorthShore neighborhood is Mike’s Hole in the Wall. More recently I enjoyed a fantastic smashburger at Fip Side Burger Bar on McFarland Ave., in Rossville.

My list is based on my experiences. There are a lot of places I go to enjoy a classic Patty Melt. Maybe there is a National Patty Melt Day. I’ll need to check. There are tons of great burger places in the city, many of which I have not visited yet. Tremont Tavern, Jack Brown’s, Urban Stack, Lo Main, River Drifters, Dub’s Place, and the list goes on and on.

In addition to my recommendations here is some information I received about National Cheeseburger Day.

Nearly every fast-food chain like Burger King, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sonic, Whataburger, Wendy’s Hardee’s and more are offering cheeseburger deals. Some of these deals require using their app/rewards account or a qualifying purchase. Some offers are for dine-in only. Check your local burger spot for more details.

Chattanooga’s original fast-food establishment, Krystal, is offering a special as well. Guests who make any $5 purchase in the Krystal app can receive two free Original or Cheese Krystals.

Chattanooga’s Twin Peaks plans to offer a cheeseburger and fries for $7.99 all day. Every burger patty is smashed and seared to order for a caramelized crust. Specialty builds include the brisket-topped Smokestack, Billionaire's Bacon Burger with Sriracha pimento cheese and house-made Billionaire's Bacon, and the Avocado Smash Burger.

“We smash and sear every patty to order, which gives you this caramelized crust that you just don't get from a regular burger,” said Christian Stewart, Concept Chef at Twin Peaks.

Twin Peaks also recently revitalized their menu with special new items and a weekday lunch menu with new options starting at under $10.

All month long you can build your own burger at Ruby Sunshine. According to their press release guests can choose everything from the cheese and toppings to the sauce, with options ranging from a simple build to a fully loaded burger with bacon, chorizo, avocado, a fried egg and bacon-onion jam.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar known for its stacked, made-to-order burgers, is ready to welcome customers for National Cheeseburger Day. This month’s burger is their Jalapeño Business Burger. Layers of cheddar, fresh and fried jalapeños, a house made jalapeño popper and raspberry bacon jam on a 7-ounce patty. Dine in guests can get this burger plus one classic side for only $10.