After Hundreds Of Rave Reviews, The Playlist Is Just Getting Started

The Playlist in downtown Chattanooga has quickly made a name for itself—not just as a restaurant, but as an experience.

Since opening in late 2024, it’s earned hundreds of five-star reviews and built a loyal following for its unique blend of immersive entertainment and family-friendly dining.

Located across from the Tennessee Aquarium, The Playlist offers something special: a full-service Italian dinner served by a cast of talented performers who also happen to be your servers.

As guests enjoy unlimited soft drinks, family-style salad, homemade garlic knots, and chef-prepared entrées, they’re treated to a 75-minute rotating lineup of pop hits performed with synchronized lights, interactive voting system for the playlist, and a contagious sense of fun.

You’re not just watching a show—you’re a part of it!

And now, things are getting even more exciting. On August 28, The Playlist is throwing its first-ever 80’s Night, a one-night-only event that promises throwback magic from start to finish. For one night, the music lineup will feature only 80’s hits.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their retro best, sip themed cocktails like Midori Sours and Fuzzy Navels, and enjoy the full Playlist experience through the lens of big hair, neon lights, and all the nostalgic energy of the era. For those looking to level up, the optional VIP package includes a drink voucher, dessert, and a glowing disco ball necklace to complete the look.

Themed nights like this are just the beginning. The Playlist is actively expanding its calendar with more interactive events to keep things fresh and exciting for locals and visitors alike. Following along on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook is the best way to stay in the loop and grab tickets before they sell out.

But what many people still don’t know is that The Playlist is also available as a private event space—making it an ideal spot for corporate outings, holiday parties, or birthday celebrations.

With a capacity of 70 guests, it offers a cozy single-room layout with customizable lighting, a full bar, buffet or plated meal options, and access to microphone and sound equipment. Built-in vertical screens can be used for company slideshows, video reels, or special messages, and performers can even be requested to elevate your event.

Event space is available all day Monday through Wednesday, as well as Thursday through Sunday from 8 AM to 2 PM. For a premium evening experience, private rentals are also available at 5 PM or 8 PM on open days in two-hour blocks. They have a capacity of 75, full bar available, and can customize a package that works perfect for your group!

With over 400 five-star reviews in under a year, The Playlist continues to stand out as one of Chattanooga’s most buzzed-about attractions. It’s an experience that’s hard to describe until you’ve experienced it - a place where dinner turns into performance, where food is matched by fun, and where guests walk out grinning and dancing.

So whether you’re planning a team bonding event, looking for a standout date night, or ready to party like it’s 1985, The Playlist is ready to bring the celebration. Learn more or grab your seat at theplaylist.biz, and get ready for a night you won’t forget.

For Group Rates and Bookings contact the Box Office Manager, Jack McGrath at 423-347-0969 or inquire by emailing us at info@theplaylist.biz

The Playlist is located at 100 Market St. in Downtown Chattanooga.

Follow them on social media for updates on nightly specials, discounts, and events: Facebook | Instagram | Tiktok | Specials Webpage | Events Webpage