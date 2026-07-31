Bona Fide Restaurant & Bar Set To Bring Modern Dining To The Southside

One of the more anticipated restaurants to open in Chattanooga in some time, Bona Fide Restaurant and Bar, will officially open its doors to the public today, July 31st. The upscale, modern, and chef-driven neighborhood restaurant is located in the city's Southside district at 55 Johnson Street, the former home of the architectural landmark that housed Ernest Chinese and Flying Squirrel.

Bona Fide has an always fresh, rotating, seasonal menu, with eclectic flavors and dishes, ranging from succulent housemade pastas to savory entrees and elegant small bites. There is also a wide-ranging dessert menu and extensive beverage offerings, including craft cocktails, wine, and beer, amidst a host of other incredible non-alcoholic options.

The culinary team is made up of head chef Joey Milenkovic, Pastry chef Estela Felipe, owner of The Boneyard, Jared Padovani, Rachel Holland, and beverage director Garth Poe. From the start, the entire experience was about more than just opening a restaurant; the team wanted to place value in craft, community, and partnership, which ultimately became the heart of the restaurant and led to multiple collaborations with surrounding restaurants, bars, and spaces.

As part of their soft opening series, I was invited along with my partner to attend last night to experience the restaurant in person before it opens to the public, and, let me tell you, it did not disappoint. When I say this was one of the top five dining experiences I’ve had in my life, I am being dead serious.

I was able to find paid parking right beside State of Confusion, directly across from Bona Fide, and it took less than five minutes to pay and make my way towards the restaurant. As you walk up, past Niedlov’s on the left, the space and building feel both familiar but different and fresh, with a beautifully designed outdoor space and a bright red neon sign spelling out Bona Fide above the top of the restaurant.

The hospitality was superb from my first interaction, as the pleasant hosts greeted guests out front and took us to our table. Immediately, as you walk through the tall wooden doors, you are entranced by the modern aesthetics and incredible touches and features throughout. There is a lovely upstairs, and the walls are decorated with what looks to be different-shaped blocks of oak. We sat downstairs, and our waitress, Deaglan, was beyond kind, efficient, friendly, and fun throughout the entire evening. She made the entire night extra special.

While all orders are placed at once, my partner and I started by ordering the tuna crudo, the spelt sourdough bread, brushed with lardo and bay laurel, and Mussels on the half shell, served cold with n’duja hot sauce. Each dish was unique and tasty, and I especially loved putting some of the tuna crudo on the hot, spelt sourdough bread. This is some of the best bread I have ever had in my life. Typically, bread at restaurants can be bland, but this was magical.

Next up was the handmade pasta dishes, starting with the Saffron Campanelle, a pasta dish served with sea urchin, egg yolk, pancetta, and ricotta salata. Afterwards, we ordered the Carnaroli Rice Risotto, a highlight of the evening for me, and certainly one of the best risottos I have ever had in my lifetime. It was served with maitake mushrooms, chicken jus, and Piave.

For the main entree, we went with the mouthwatering Denver Steak, served with potato rosti, bone marrow, and red wine jus. For dessert, we went all in with the Banamisu, a banana- and coffee-inspired take on tiramisu. The entire evening was a delight, and we left feeling overjoyed and ecstatic for another magical night at Bona Fide.