Caffé Bologna Brings Italian Inspired Coffee, Pastries, And Paninis To Rossville

Owner Shyla Gitzing was quick to greet me, in Italian, and introduce herself as I entered Caffé Bologna, a new Italian inspired diner in Rossville, Ga.

She took over the spot that was once Buenos Dias Café, which closed when the family moved to Mexico to be with their mother who was deported by ICE.

The bright, clean, white interior welcomed me as I walked toward their menu display on the wall.

Another wall display by the front entrance tells a little bit about her story. Born in the Philippines, Shyla spent 18 years in Italy living and attending school in the Bologna region, the capital and largest city of the Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy.

Bologna is known as a culinary capital famous for ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini, and mortadella. Shyla is bringing a small portion of Bologna to Rossville offering Italian inspired coffee, pastries, and paninis. The coffee is imported from Italy. The mortadella and prosciutto are high-quality and locally sourced.

While looking at the menu in walked Ben Wallace, the co-owner of Myth & Fable: Comics and Cosplay, which is right next door. Shyla was quick to welcome him by name, and she was just as quick about asking my name and if I had any questions.

The whole experience was like getting ready to have breakfast in Nonna’s Italian kitchen. Shyla has an effervescent personality making you feel right at home. I placed my order, an iced latte, Ciabatta with smoked salmon and later, before leaving a croissant with turkey breast to bring home lunch for mom.

Ben placed his order and was set to pay.

“Sit down and enjoy yourself,” Shyla said to him. “You’re in Italy now and you haven’t even eaten yet.”

I smiled at that and felt engaged in conversation with Shyla that was comfortable and warm. She asked me whether I wanted whole milk or other. She let me know the sandwich comes with honey mustard and asked me if that was okay. I said it was.

We talked about growing up in Italy, learning the language and the various regions of beauty and dialect. I talked about Miami and speaking Spanish because you had to learn it. She had to learn Italian for the same reason.

In minutes, my lunch was ready.

The Ciabatta with smoked salmon is topped with arugula, tomato, and a touch of honey mustard. The bread was warm, soft, and pillowy. The soft touch of the honey mustard paired well with the salmon and the tomato was fresh and cool. I got a shot of chocolate syrup in my iced latte, and it was refreshing and delicious.

I think Ben ordered their Ciabatta with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, and I believe green pesto instead of mayonnaise. Whether it was pesto or mayonnaise, it looked extremely delicious. The mozzarella alone looked fabulous.

Next time I think I’ll try their croissant Caprese with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and a balsamic drizzle.

Before I left Shyla wished me well and said she hoped to see me again. She will. I told her I would let her know what my mom thought of her turkey breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato croissant sandwich.

Okay Shyla, I’m letting you know mom absolutely loved it. Mom is older, 98-years old to be exact, so I had to cut it in half because she doesn’t eat big meals anymore. But she was happy that she got to enjoy it for lunch and will get to enjoy it again for her dinner.

I highly recommend you visit Caffe Bologna for great food, coffee, and conversation.

The folks at Caffe Bologna and Myth & Fable (804 Chickamauga Ave.) are hosting a haunted Halloween Bash Saturday Oct. 31, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. They plan to have a haunted house, games, vendors, candy, sales, prizes, and more. It’s free to the public.

Caffé Bologna