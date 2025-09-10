Calliope Named One of The New York Times Top 50 Restaurants In The Country

Calliope, a Modern Levantine restaurant in Chattanooga, has been named one of the top 50 restaurants in the United States for 2025 by The New York Times.

Calliope is one of only two restaurants in Tennessee to receive this recognition.

The recognition highlights Chattanooga’s growing reputation as a food destination and brings national attention to the city’s restaurant community.

Chef Khaled Albanna, who was born in Jordan, opened Calliope in 2021 with co-owner Raven Humphrey. In 2022, the restaurant moved to its permanent location on Chattanooga’s historic MLK Boulevard.

The restaurant’s cuisine and cocktail menu reflect the flavors of the Levant — a region that spans the Middle East and Mediterranean — while incorporating seasonal Southern ingredients.

“This recognition from The New York Times means a great deal not only to our team and restaurant but also to Chattanooga as a whole,” said Albanna. “We believe Chattanooga has a restaurant community that is deserving of recognition, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

The restaurant has also been featured in Food & Wine magazine’s “Best Meals of 2022,” and Albanna was an honoree chef at the 2023 Iconoclast Dinner at the James Beard House in New York City.

For more information, visit www.callioperestaurant.com.