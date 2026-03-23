Chattanooga Burger Week Celebrates $8 Burgers The Week Of April 6th To 12th

Chattanooga Burger Week is the ultimate celebration of burgers in the Scenic City, and it's coming back in just a few weeks.

From April 6th-12th, local restaurants will be serving up delicious, mouthwatering $8 burgers that are sure to satisfy every craving.

This event brings together the best of Chattanooga’s top-notch burger scene, offering unique and exclusive burger creations with an unbeatable $8 price tag.

Whether you're a fan of classic cheeseburgers, innovative gourmet toppings, or something totally new, there’s something for everyone.

Use the Burger Week app to check in, earn rewards, and win fun prizes.

1) DOWNLOAD: Download the FREE app in the Apple App Store or Google Play to browse restaurants, create your own route map, view burger and drink specials, and more.

2) EARN POINTS: When visiting participating restaurants, use the app to check in. You’ll earn points toward being the Biggest Burger Lover in Chattanooga just by devouring delicious burgs!

3) WIN: Burger Weekers with 250+ points will be entered to win the GRAND PRIZE ($500 in restaurant gift cards + Common House day passes + cool burger swag!) , and all app users can win random prize drawings by checking in at participating restaurants.

Chattanooga Burger Week is also very proud to support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Love $8 burgers? Share the love by donating $8 to CAFB.

Did you know:

An $8 donation to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank provides groceries for 20 meals!

1 in 6 households are unsure about where their next meal might come from.

More than 94 cents of every dollar donated goes towards food distribution!

Plus Chattanooga Whiskey will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for every Chattanooga Whiskey cocktail enjoyed with a Burger Week burger at participating locations.

THE BURGER WEEK COMMANDMENTS

Dine In And Take-Out: Check each restaurant listing in the Burger Week App in advance to see who is doing dine in only, take-out, and delivery.

Grab Sides And A Drink: While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers, sides, or a signature cocktail and make a meal of it.

Please Tip: Support your local restaurants and tip well please! These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love!

Social Media: Share photos of your Burger Week meals on social media and #chattburgerweek.

They Could Run Out: This is a busy week for restaurants. Please be patient and if a restaurant runs out, try another on our list!

Enter To Win: Download the Burger Week App and get ready to rack up points and be entered to win the grand prize (including $500 in restaurant gift cards) by devouring burgs!

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

• 1943 Zaya korean steakhouse • 423 Taco • Agave & Rye • Albatross Golf Sim & Bar • Attack of the Tatsu • Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar •. Basecamp Bar & Restaurant • Big Bad Breakfast • Bitter Alibi • Bluegrass Grill • Burger Republic • Chi Chi's Charred Chicken • Civil Provisions • Clever Alehouse • Common House • Daily Ration • Drake's • Dub's Place • Dumb Cluck at Shady’s Corner • El Tapatio • Five Wits Table & Taproom • Harry’s and Malone's • HiFi Clyde's • Honey Seed • Hoppy’s North River Market • Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint • Kai Bistro • Mexiville Market • Mexiville Northshore • Mike’s hole in the wall • Nic & Norman's • Oddstory Brewing Central • Oddstory Brewing: The Greenhouse • Outpost Bar & Restaurant • Riverport Grille • Ruby Sunshine • Ruth's Chris • Spice Trail • The Grove at Doubletree • The Exchange at Kinley • The Tap House • Urban Stack • Whiskey Thief at the Edwin

Learn more at chattanoogafestivals.com/burgerweek