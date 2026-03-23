Chattanooga Burger Week Celebrates $8 Burgers The Week Of April 6th To 12th

Chattanooga Burger Week is the ultimate celebration of burgers in the Scenic City, and it's coming back in just a few weeks.
From April 6th-12th, local restaurants will be serving up delicious, mouthwatering $8 burgers that are sure to satisfy every craving.
This event brings together the best of Chattanooga’s top-notch burger scene, offering unique and exclusive burger creations with an unbeatable $8 price tag.
Whether you're a fan of classic cheeseburgers, innovative gourmet toppings, or something totally new, there’s something for everyone.
Use the Burger Week app to check in, earn rewards, and win fun prizes.
- 1) DOWNLOAD: Download the FREE app in the Apple App Store or Google Play to browse restaurants, create your own route map, view burger and drink specials, and more.
- 2) EARN POINTS: When visiting participating restaurants, use the app to check in. You’ll earn points toward being the Biggest Burger Lover in Chattanooga just by devouring delicious burgs!
- 3) WIN: Burger Weekers with 250+ points will be entered to win the GRAND PRIZE ($500 in restaurant gift cards + Common House day passes + cool burger swag!) , and all app users can win random prize drawings by checking in at participating restaurants.
Chattanooga Burger Week is also very proud to support the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Love $8 burgers? Share the love by donating $8 to CAFB.
Did you know:
An $8 donation to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank provides groceries for 20 meals!
1 in 6 households are unsure about where their next meal might come from.
More than 94 cents of every dollar donated goes towards food distribution!
Plus Chattanooga Whiskey will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for every Chattanooga Whiskey cocktail enjoyed with a Burger Week burger at participating locations.
THE BURGER WEEK COMMANDMENTS
- Dine In And Take-Out: Check each restaurant listing in the Burger Week App in advance to see who is doing dine in only, take-out, and delivery.
- Grab Sides And A Drink: While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers, sides, or a signature cocktail and make a meal of it.
- Please Tip: Support your local restaurants and tip well please! These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love!
- Social Media: Share photos of your Burger Week meals on social media and #chattburgerweek.
- They Could Run Out: This is a busy week for restaurants. Please be patient and if a restaurant runs out, try another on our list!
- Enter To Win: Download the Burger Week App and get ready to rack up points and be entered to win the grand prize (including $500 in restaurant gift cards) by devouring burgs!
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
• 1943 Zaya korean steakhouse • 423 Taco • Agave & Rye • Albatross Golf Sim & Bar • Attack of the Tatsu • Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar •. Basecamp Bar & Restaurant • Big Bad Breakfast • Bitter Alibi • Bluegrass Grill • Burger Republic • Chi Chi's Charred Chicken • Civil Provisions • Clever Alehouse • Common House • Daily Ration • Drake's • Dub's Place • Dumb Cluck at Shady’s Corner • El Tapatio • Five Wits Table & Taproom • Harry’s and Malone's • HiFi Clyde's • Honey Seed • Hoppy’s North River Market • Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint • Kai Bistro • Mexiville Market • Mexiville Northshore • Mike’s hole in the wall • Nic & Norman's • Oddstory Brewing Central • Oddstory Brewing: The Greenhouse • Outpost Bar & Restaurant • Riverport Grille • Ruby Sunshine • Ruth's Chris • Spice Trail • The Grove at Doubletree • The Exchange at Kinley • The Tap House • Urban Stack • Whiskey Thief at the Edwin
Learn more at chattanoogafestivals.com/burgerweek