Chattanooga Burger Week Is Back And Is Taking Over The Scenic City

Starting today, Monday, April 6th, and lasting seven days, until Sunday, April 12th, Chattanooga Burger Week is back and better than ever, serving up $8 gourmet burgers spanning over 40 different restaurants across the Scenic City.

Burger lovers are in for a culinary treat and encouraged to get out of their comfort zone to explore different restaurants’ takes on gourmet burgers, all for an $8 price tag. Folks are encouraged to download the Chattanooga Burger Week app as well, where they can earn points by eating their way to prizes and navigate the maze of restaurants serving up burgers.

People can earn points on the app by checking in at restaurants, and any app users with over 250 points will be entered into the Grand Prize raffle, which features $400 in restaurant gift cards, burger swag, and Common House day passes.

While it would be difficult to list every participating restaurant, there are a few mentioned in the official press release that are considered local favorites, such as Zaya Korean Steakhouse, Agave & Rye, The Bitter Alibi, Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, Hi-Fi Clydes, Five Wits Brewing Co., Nic and Norman’s, Oddstory Brewing Co., Ruth’s Chris Steak House, The Tap House, and Empyreal Brew Pub, to highlight a few.

Some lesser-known but great spots to find a fantastic $8 gourmet burger are places like Dub’s Place, located off Dayton Boulevard in Redbank, where they will be serving a heavily caramelized onion mushroom Swiss burger that looks utterly delectable. Bluegrass Grill in the Southside Historic District is serving a seemingly healthier option, with their Greek Freak Mediterranean Burger, full of roasted tomato, mozzarella, and black garlic bruschetta.

Local downtown staple Honeyseed will be serving up something spicy with their Honey Jalapeno Bacon Burger. Urbanstack in Southside will be offering a classic Smash burger, while Civil Provisions and Bar on Signal Mountain will be offering up “The Civil Hangover,” their take on a classic Smash burger, but with an added hash brown patty, chipotle ketchup, an egg, and their Calabrian chili bacon jam.

There is truly no shortage of incredible, decently priced burgers to choose from; simply pick a spot and start chowing down. The above is merely a snapshot of a few places and a handful of very diverse and interesting burger options. The fun part is getting out, exploring, and finding that perfect burger for your taste buds.

In addition to being an incredibly fun experience, Chattanooga Burger Week is also committed to giving back, partnering again this year with the Chattanooga Food Bank, where diners are encouraged to buy a fancy gourmet burger for a cheap price of $8 and give $8 to the Chattanooga Food Bank, with $8 being an amount that provides groceries for 20 meals to neighbors in need.

They are also putting on a program this year called the "Sip to Support" Whiskey Program, wherein every Chattanooga Whiskey brand cocktail ordered alongside an $8 burger week burger at participating locations, Chattanooga Whiskey will then donate $1 directly to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Please also remember when dining in or taking out that sides, taxes, and tips are not included, so please account for that before going out or picking up, and please make sure you tip generously.

Chattanooga Burger Week is much more than just a city-wide food event and a staple; it is also an opportunity for local restaurants to promote their business and get new customers in the door. The event serves the broader community, too, as it is dedicated to giving back to the Chattanooga Food Bank while also being an economic boost for the city, as thousands of burgers are sold during Chattanooga Burger Week.

The signature annual event is one that is not to be missed, and each day presents a new opportunity to try a new burger at a new restaurant you may never have been to before. So, grab a friend or two and a couple of heavy-duty napkins: Chattanooga Burger Week is back and is calling your name.

Chattanooga Burger Week