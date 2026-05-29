Chattanooga’s Oldest Bar & Grill Serving Up Highly Rated Burgers And Onion Rings

There is a famous local TikTok food reviewer in Chattanooga. His name is Cameron Parker.

About two weeks ago, he was reviewing a burger and onion rings he ordered from a local spot in the city. He gave the onion rings a high rating for their seasoning. He noted the burger was a great bargain, especially on Fridays when they are only $10.

Well, the other day, while I was exploring the Orchard Knob neighborhood, I stumbled upon this classic dive bar. It’s been serving Chattanoogans ½ pound burgers from their cash-only bar since 1959. It was time to try the cheeseburger at Ronnie’s Bar & Grill.

Ronnie’s is Chattanooga’s oldest bar. It is a legendary, unpretentious sports bar famous for its fresh burgers, ice-cold beer, and dartboards.

I walked in and was immediately welcomed. The server smiled at me and said the burgers are made to order and with a house packed for lunch, it might be a 20-minute wait. She said it’s been like that since Cameron’s review. Turns out most of the customers inside were also there after watching the review.

“You should have seen it last Friday,” she said. “We don’t open until 11 a.m. and we had cars pulling up by 10:30.”

I told her the review was the reason I stopped in and ordered a cheeseburger and onion rings. It was a workday, so I got a Sprite instead of a beer. A cheeseburger, all the way, comes with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Each patty is hand pressed and is a half-pound of ground meat.

The walls are covered with vintage signs, American flags, sports memorabilia and a hodge podge of photos from throughout the years. Memories and stories are clearly visible throughout. Someone donated a Master’s Golf Jacket, photos of the 1955 Volunteers football team, UGA banners, NASCAR signs and more. An old refrigeration unit still stands against the wall. There are 2 nozzles at the bar once used to serve ice cream

“Before us, this was a Kay’s Kastle Ice Cream Shop,” the cook said. Now, it’s the kind of place where the burger fumes linger on your clothes and hair when you leave and you’re not mad about it. It’s a place where the regulars are known by name and the new customers are welcomed like family. It’s a spot to watch your favorite sport on their big screen TVs while you enjoy a few brews.

In the back room there are several dartboards, a few more seats and more wall decor. They are serious about their dartboards and hold competitions here periodically.

I got my burger, minus pickles, and took my first bite. Juices ran down my hands, the soft bun was slightly toasted, and all the accoutrements were fresh. It was delicious and most people inside all thought the same thing.

“This is a dang good burger,” I said as the two gentlemen sitting at the bar next to me nodded their heads in agreement. “It’s also massive.”

The onion rings were well-seasoned and crispy. The server said it was a special spice blend the cook put together. She wouldn’t share the recipe, but they were delicious.

Even though it was a Thursday my cheeseburger was $10, the onion rings were $5 and my Sprite was $2. My server said they’ve sold out of burgers a few times since the review, especially on Fridays.

There is a chalkboard above the grill. Burgers are the main thing, but they also have fried bologna or fried spam sandwiches, B.L. T’s, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Every Saturday they have breakfast options from 8 a.m. until noon.